New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NJR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $47.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 63.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

