TheStreet Lowers Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $25.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $280,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,438,600.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $280,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,438,600.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kevin Riley sold 3,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $103,922.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 171,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $486,983. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

