Financial Review: Kidpik (PIK) & Its Competitors

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) is one of 51 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kidpik to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kidpik and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kidpik Competitors 167 1018 3302 46 2.71

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 57.49%. Given Kidpik’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kidpik has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik -33.94% -62.91% -35.98% Kidpik Competitors -12.26% 316.41% -7.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kidpik and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Kidpik and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik $21.83 million -$5.95 million -2.21 Kidpik Competitors $15.37 billion $804.73 million -1.60

Kidpik’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kidpik. Kidpik is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kidpik peers beat Kidpik on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Kidpik Company Profile

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

