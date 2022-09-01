Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTEGY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($25.71) to €26.00 ($26.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($22.45) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($27.55) to €28.50 ($29.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

