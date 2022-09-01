NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE NI opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. NiSource has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in NiSource by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

