Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$32.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 15.94. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$26.34 and a 12-month high of C$35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 86.70%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

