Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,425.00.

Several brokerages have commented on NGLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Investec lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Anglo American Increases Dividend

Anglo American Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.604 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.50.

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.