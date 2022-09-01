Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RLGT opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

