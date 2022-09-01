ioneer (NASDAQ:IONR) Shares Up 2%

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.20. 6,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 17,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. It owns 100% interest in the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018. ioneer Ltd was incorporated in 2001 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

