Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) Shares Up 3.9%

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.65. 180,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,303,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
Phoenix Motor Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52.
Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Phoenix Motor Company Profile
Phoenix Motor Inc designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phoenix Motor (PEV)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.