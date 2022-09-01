Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) Shares Up 3.9%

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.65. 180,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,303,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Phoenix Motor Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52.

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phoenix Motor Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix Motor stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix Motor Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEV Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Phoenix Motor at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations.

