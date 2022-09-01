Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $89.00 at Bank of America

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $77.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.82.

Shares of PDD opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $109.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,782,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,519,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,957,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,840 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

