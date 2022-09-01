Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of FWP stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

