Medical Properties Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 38,738 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 301% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,670 put options.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

