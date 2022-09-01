Short Interest in ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Drops By 15.0%

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNVVY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConvaTec Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

ConvaTec Group stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

About ConvaTec Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0549 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

