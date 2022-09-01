StockNews.com Downgrades Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Buy

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINCGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LINC. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

LINC stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $174.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

