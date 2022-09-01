StockNews.com Downgrades Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Buy

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LINC. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 0.5 %

LINC stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $174.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.