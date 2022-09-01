Short Interest in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Decreases By 15.0%

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

HCAT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $42,144.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,514.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Duncan Gallagher purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,730.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,514.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,063 shares of company stock worth $73,136. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,391,000 after purchasing an additional 275,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,808,000 after acquiring an additional 936,784 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after acquiring an additional 73,852 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after buying an additional 345,137 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,222,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,946,000 after buying an additional 109,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

