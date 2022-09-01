Short Interest in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Decreases By 15.0%

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HCAT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst
In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $42,144.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,514.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Duncan Gallagher purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,730.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,514.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,063 shares of company stock worth $73,136. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Health Catalyst Stock Performance
Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42.
About Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.
