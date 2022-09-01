Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Short Interest Down 15.1% in August

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,200 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the July 31st total of 393,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter worth $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intapp Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on INTA. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

