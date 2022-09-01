Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 48.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Arco Platform Stock Performance

Shares of ARCE opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. Arco Platform has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $397.88 million, a PE ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arco Platform will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keenan Capital LLC grew its position in Arco Platform by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 3,766,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,692,000 after buying an additional 1,067,277 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 16.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,711,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,207,000 after buying an additional 386,098 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 15.0% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,565,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,030,000 after buying an additional 204,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,521,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,113,000 after buying an additional 169,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 38.2% in the second quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 961,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after buying an additional 266,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Featured Articles

