Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Molecular Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink downgraded Molecular Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Molecular Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOLN opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Molecular Partners has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners ( NASDAQ:MOLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molecular Partners will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Molecular Partners stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.41% of Molecular Partners worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.