Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Movado Group Price Performance

NYSE MOV opened at $31.89 on Thursday. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35.

Institutional Trading of Movado Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Movado Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

