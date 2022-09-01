CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of CPSH opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%.
Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPS Technologies (CPSH)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.