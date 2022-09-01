First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

BUSE has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. First Busey has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). First Busey had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $53,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,723.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $53,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,723.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $73,092.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,306.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Busey by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 42,244 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth about $13,115,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth about $869,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in First Busey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 553,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

