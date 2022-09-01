RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RPM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on RPM International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Shares of RPM opened at $93.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96. RPM International has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,985.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,533,000 after purchasing an additional 34,887 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in RPM International by 7.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 40,198 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in RPM International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 563,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in RPM International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 412,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

