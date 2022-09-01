Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.30. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 883,319 shares traded.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $156.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 553,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 305,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,467 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 99,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 245,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

