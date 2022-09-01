Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.84. Electromed shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 8,210 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Electromed in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Electromed Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $82.21 million, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Electromed

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Electromed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electromed by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electromed by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Electromed by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

