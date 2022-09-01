EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.20

Shares of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.20 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 30.10 ($0.36). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.36), with a volume of 8,597,118 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENQ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 21 ($0.25) to GBX 26 ($0.31) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 41 ($0.50) to GBX 42 ($0.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
EnQuest Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £565.78 million and a P/E ratio of 157.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43.
Insider Activity at EnQuest
About EnQuest
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
See Also
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.