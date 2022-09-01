EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.20

Shares of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.20 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 30.10 ($0.36). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.36), with a volume of 8,597,118 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENQ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 21 ($0.25) to GBX 26 ($0.31) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 41 ($0.50) to GBX 42 ($0.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

EnQuest Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £565.78 million and a P/E ratio of 157.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43.

Insider Activity at EnQuest

About EnQuest

In other news, insider Amjad Bseisu bought 491,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £132,727.41 ($160,376.28). Insiders bought 4,649,696 shares of company stock valued at $112,612,031 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.