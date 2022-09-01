First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK opened at $40.26 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $56,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at $293,457.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $688,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

