Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $185.27

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (LON:AIE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 185.27 ($2.24) and traded as high as GBX 210.12 ($2.54). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 207 ($2.50), with a volume of 191,005 shares trading hands.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 188.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 185.27. The company has a market cap of £222.67 million and a P/E ratio of 323.44.

Insider Activity at Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

In other news, insider Jamie Skinner purchased 2,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £4,964.40 ($5,998.55).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

