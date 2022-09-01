Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Hawkins Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $804.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

