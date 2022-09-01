La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Price Performance
NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $155.11 million, a PE ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.39.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.
