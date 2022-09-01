La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $155.11 million, a PE ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Trading of La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. HealthInvest Partners AB increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 78.9% in the second quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,265,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 558,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 9.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 42,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 65,710 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.