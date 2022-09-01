Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quotient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

Quotient Stock Performance

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Quotient has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Quotient will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zubeen Shroff acquired 4,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,999.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,995,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,722. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,818,140 shares of company stock worth $1,440,354. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 24.2% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 1,776,154 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 33,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 9,156.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Quotient by 4,136.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,929,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

