Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PEBO. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of PEBO opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $845.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin R. Reeves bought 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

