Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $66.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $50.83 and a fifty-two week high of $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 14.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,949 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $300,008.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,251.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $190,500.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 41,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,966. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 353.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

