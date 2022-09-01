Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 786,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Arcos Dorados Stock Performance
ARCO stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.20. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36.
Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCO. Bradesco Corretora raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.
About Arcos Dorados
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
