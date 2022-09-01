Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 786,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

ARCO stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.20. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 46.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 825,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 261,516 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCO. Bradesco Corretora raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

About Arcos Dorados

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.