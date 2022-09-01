Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,100 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 800,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 785,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 54,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.63. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $5.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

