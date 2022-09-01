IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $41.48.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4368 per share. This represents a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
