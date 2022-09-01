Marathon Petroleum Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 25,643 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 106% compared to the average daily volume of 12,467 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $100.75 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,853,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

