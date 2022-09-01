Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.29.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VYGVF. Compass Point lowered Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Noble Financial lowered Voyager Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Voyager Digital from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Voyager Digital Stock Down 4.6 %
OTCMKTS VYGVF opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Voyager Digital has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $32.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.
About Voyager Digital
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
