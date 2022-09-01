Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VYGVF. Compass Point lowered Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Noble Financial lowered Voyager Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Voyager Digital from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

Voyager Digital Stock Down 4.6 %

OTCMKTS VYGVF opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Voyager Digital has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $32.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.

About Voyager Digital

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.