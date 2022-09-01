Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRCH. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Porch Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $210.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.06. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Porch Group

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The company had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 763,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sean Davis Kell acquired 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,779.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle bought 100,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 763,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

