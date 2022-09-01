Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Raised to “Action List Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JWEL. Scotiabank increased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Jamieson Wellness from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.16.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness Stock Up 0.9 %

JWEL opened at C$36.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 28.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.13. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$32.02 and a 52 week high of C$41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65.

Jamieson Wellness Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$327,505.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$835,697.59. In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 18,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$689,363.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$942,750.22. Also, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total value of C$327,505.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$835,697.59.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.