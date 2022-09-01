Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ADMP opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

