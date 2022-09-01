GAP Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 25,251 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 51% compared to the average daily volume of 16,712 call options.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.37. GAP has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $27.19.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. GAP had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GAP will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.41%.

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in GAP by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 290.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 58.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GAP from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on GAP from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.