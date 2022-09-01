Barclays Cuts ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target to GBX 920

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 920 ($11.12) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) target price on ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($29.48) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) target price on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,204.62 ($26.64).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 695.50 ($8.40) on Tuesday. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 687.50 ($8.31) and a one year high of GBX 3,976 ($48.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 932.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,325.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £695.08 million and a PE ratio of 2,483.93.

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 57,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

