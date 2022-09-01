FY2023 EPS Estimates for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Decreased by Analyst

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.90. The consensus estimate for Midland States Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MSBI. Stephens increased their price target on Midland States Bancorp to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $553.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $75.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,195.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $286,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $42,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $42,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $122,976 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.