Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 10,658 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 173% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,907 call options.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. Nutanix has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $44.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $241,471.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,779.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $67,167.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $241,471.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,779.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 46.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,150 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 1,643.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,089,000 after buying an additional 1,393,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 6,627.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after buying an additional 976,633 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 52.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after buying an additional 747,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Nutanix to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

