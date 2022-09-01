Reviewing Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and Independence Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Independence Realty Trust $250.25 million 17.26 $44.59 million $0.65 29.92

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Plaza Retail REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A Independence Realty Trust 24.28% 3.65% 2.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Plaza Retail REIT and Independence Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plaza Retail REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Independence Realty Trust 0 2 9 0 2.82

Plaza Retail REIT presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.60%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $26.72, suggesting a potential upside of 37.39%. Given Plaza Retail REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plaza Retail REIT is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Plaza Retail REIT on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

