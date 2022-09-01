Head-To-Head Contrast: DS Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:DSKX) versus Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

DS Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:DSKX – Get Rating) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of DS Healthcare Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Olaplex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get DS Healthcare Group alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DS Healthcare Group and Olaplex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DS Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Olaplex $598.36 million 14.45 $220.78 million $0.40 33.30

Analyst Ratings

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than DS Healthcare Group.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DS Healthcare Group and Olaplex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DS Healthcare Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00

Olaplex has a consensus price target of $26.58, suggesting a potential upside of 99.53%. Given Olaplex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than DS Healthcare Group.

Profitability

This table compares DS Healthcare Group and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DS Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23%

Summary

Olaplex beats DS Healthcare Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DS Healthcare Group

(Get Rating)

DS Healthcare Group, Inc. is a personal-care, product development and marketing company. The company develops and markets proprietary branded personal care products that address thinning hair conditions, skin care and other personal care needs. It research, develops and formulates its own products, consistent with its mission to provide products that make a meaningful difference in the lives of its customers. The company was founded on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DS Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.