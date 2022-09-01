Analysts Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Price Target at $49.22

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other Evolent Health news, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $628,783.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,702.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Evolent Health news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $628,783.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,702.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,269 shares of company stock worth $3,238,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 67.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $36.75 on Monday. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -114.84 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $319.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

