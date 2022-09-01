Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives $36.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.22.

GTBIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $254.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

