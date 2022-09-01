Brokerages Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Price Target at $2,164.38

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,164.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,119.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,503.30 and a 1-year high of $2,362.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,189.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,066.31.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

